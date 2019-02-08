Africa: Postponement of the 37th Session of the AUDA-NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee

press release

Addis Ababa, February 8, 2019 – The 37th Session of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (HSGOC), scheduled to take place on 9th February in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the margins of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union has been postponed.

Following consultations with members of the Committee, it was agreed to postpone the meeting in order to identify a more appropriate date at which the achievements of H.E Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the HSGOC can be recognised.

President Macky Sall has guided the NEPAD Agency with pragmatism and has been at the helm of the HSGOC since 2013. He has also significantly raised Africa’s voice in the international arena with a view to strengthening Africa’s common position. In this way he has led the Agency to a degree of maturity that enables it to become the African Union Development Agency, which is part of the reforms driven by H.E President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The African Union Development Agency was established to drive Africa’s development agenda, anchored on the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 37th Session of the HSGOC will centre on NEPAD’s transformation, at a date to be determined and communicated soon.

