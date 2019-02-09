Nigeria: Fulani Youths Endorse Buhari, Promise to Deliver 11 Million Votes

Ahead of next Saturday's presidential election, Fulani youth groups from across the country, yesterday, endorsed the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The youths, under the aegis of Jonde-Jam Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria (JFYAN), who made the declaration when they met with members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) in Abuja, promised to deliver at least 11 million votes to ensure the President's victory at the poll.

National President of JFYAN, Alhaji Saidu Maikano, claimed that Buhari's track record of integrity and zero tolerance for corrupt practices informed the decision to endorse him for re-election.

The group said there was basis of comparison between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Buhari, who lived up to their expectations in his past appointments, noting: "Atiku is Fulani, Buhari is our Fulani brother too. It is in our culture that a father will select a child worthy of succeeding him before he dies to avoid chaos and succession battle.

"We checked his (Buhari's) antecedence and we are convinced that there would be no progress for Nigeria unless he is elected for a second term to be able to fix the rot and multifaceted problems in Nigeria."We have looked round, we Fulani's sat down and consulted among ourselves and resolved that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock for now."

Maikano, accompanied by dozens of Fulani youth leaders from across the country, said they would embark on a nationwide kola-sharing festival aimed at achieving their objective.

Mallama Salamata Usman, who spoke on behalf of the Fulani women group, declared their support for Buhari, saying a second term for the President would guarantee the peaceful coexistence among Nigerians required for the socio-economic development of the country.

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Central Working Committee Women and Youths Team, Brig-Gen Buba Muhammed Marwa, commended the group's endorsement of Buhari for a second term in office, assuring that the President would live up to their expectation if re-elected.