Nigeria: Catholic Church Urges Electorates to Vote Out Non-Performing Politicians

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has urged the electorate to check the track record of those vying for political offices in the general elections before casting their votes for them.

The Vicar General/Episcopal Vicar, Ikeja Region, Monsignor John Aniagwu, said it was necessary to elect those who have the best interest of the country at heart, adding that those whose track records have not benefited the people should be voted out.

Aniagwu stated that eight years or longer years in political offices should only be for those who have done well in their service to the people, lamenting that over the years, the country has not fared well, in terms of governance; hence some people were involved in human trafficking and other vices.

Aniagwu, who spoke yesterday at a conference to mark the international day of awareness and prayer against trafficking in persons, tagged, 'Together against Human Trafficking,' held at St Leo's Catholic Church, Ikeja, identified high rate of unemployment and lack of basic amenities as the reasons why most people were desperate to leave the country to find greener pasture abroad.

He added: "But they are doing it in the wrong way. The Catholic Church is doing its best to discourage potential victims of trafficking from taking the bait. "All too often, in their ignorance or innocence, they are tricked into believing that there is some kind of paradise awaiting them in some foreign country.

We do our beat to convince them that nothing of the sort exists out there and so they should stay at home, right where they are."Also, any politician that has a track record of enriching himself, instead of empowering the people, should be voted out. Vote for people who are ready to serve the people, not those who are serving themselves.

"Look at their track record, how have they performed in the past and if they didn't perform, they should not be in government. If the ones coming don't perform, get them out after four years until we get the right people."He also urged government to expose the perpetrators of trafficking and bring them to book according to the law of the land.One of the Sisters of St Louis (SSL), Rev Sis. Patricia Ebegbulem, urged well-meaning Nigerians to rise up and stem the tide of human trafficking in the country.