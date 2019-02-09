Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Drums Support for President, Bindow in Yola

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has called on Adamawa state residents to vote for her husband, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election slated for next Saturday.

Buhari who was represented at the campaign rally in Yola by a former military administrator of Lagos state, General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) who is also Chairman of the Central Working Committee, APC Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team, urged the people to vote APC at all levels in the coming elections for their benefit.

She urged the APC stakeholders in the state to put aside their differences and support the party and it's governorship candidate, Mohammed Jibrila Bindow as well as other APC contestants to clinch the state. According to her, Governor Bindow and Dr Halilu Modibbo, who contested for the party's ticket are both the same to her and regards both as her brothers.

The First Lady who hails from Adamawa further explained that for the fact that her younger brother, Modibbo competed during the last party's primaries which brought about the emergence of Bindow as the governorship candidate of the party in the state doesn't mean that she was not going to support Bindow.

She commended the APC on the fight against corruption and the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East adding that before her husband came to power, seven local government areas in the state were under the control of insurgents. She expressed satisfaction that since the intervention of President Buhari, the affected council areas have been liberated by the Nigerian troops.