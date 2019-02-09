9 February 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Flying Eagles Book World Cup Ticket, Beat Junior Mena 1-0

By Gowon Akpodonor

Nigeria National U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, yesterday booked a ticket to Poland 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, beating a resilient Junior Mena of Niger Republic 1-0.

It was their last group game, and the Nigerians smiled last with Adamu Alhassan providing the lone goal in the 73rd minutes. His free kick confused the Junior Mena's goalkeeper, who had earlier prevented the Flying Eagles from scoring. The goal was all the seven-time African champions needed to fly to Poland.

The coach Paul Aigbogun-led side had beaten Burundi in their first group match but delayed the flight to Poland few days later despite overwhelming South Africa's Amajita with better ball possession in their second group match, where they were held a goalless draw.

On that same evening, Burundi rallied to a 3-3 draw against the host, Niger Republic, in a six-goal thriller. After the 1-0 victory against the Junior Mena in Niamey yesterday, players and officials of the Flying Eagles celebrated late into the night for securing the FIFA U20 World Cup ticket.All the four semifinalists in the on-going CAF U-20 Nations Cup have qualified for Poland 2019 U-20 World Cup.

