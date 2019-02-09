Nigeria: How Osinbajo Deployed Unique Campaign Style

Like he has done in the past few months, throughout the week Vice President Yemi Osinbajo continued his door-to-door campaign in various states. Tagged 'family chats', he is usually greeted by crowds in every community or town he visits, as he interacts with potential voters from all regions, eagerly trying to catch a glimpse of him.

Very much in-character with President Buhari's personal campaign style of the last election, one thing that shines through is how Osinbajo is at home at all the parts of Nigeria he's visited so far, connecting with the Nigerians he meets, as the campaign train moves along.

Following the chopper incident in Kabba, Kogi State, last Saturday, where Osinbajo and his crew escaped unhurt, many Nigerians were left wondering how a Vice President, who had just survived a chopper crash-land would still stay unruffled and continue campaigning, in the state, and other parts of the country.

Osinbajo, after the incident, had said: "We are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives from the incident that just happened. Everyone is safe and no one is maimed. God has delivered us from death so we can do more for our people and country."

At last year's Ake Festival, held in Lagos for the first time, he was the guest of honour, and after the opening, he patiently smiled with admirers, taking selfies with a crowd of guests at the literary event.

Osinbajo's unique campaign makes it the same everywhere he goes. From Benue, Akwa Ibom and Adamawa states, to Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, and Delta. He, depending on the places he visits, switches from Yoruba to English, and even pidgin English to get his message across.

Osinbajo's associates spoken to by Daily Trust Saturday say that the courage and determination he has shown is only a glimpse to not just the steel and compassion of his personality, but his heart for the people. "[The] Vice President leads by example," said one of them.

As reported, during his visit to the farming community of Ado-Odo, Ogun State last week, as Osinbajo walked from the helipad to the headquarters of Ado-Odo Local Council Development Area, acknowledging cheers from the people. Security details and officials had a hard time trying to control the crowd that surged to get a glimpse of him.

Mala Umaru, a Forex trader based in Abuja, said for him, it sums up that a leader that puts his country before himself, or any other sentiments, is a true leader, and indeed deserves the support of the people.

"I think that's part of why I, and many others, connect with Osinbajo on a personal level. He's very accessible, and very real. It's also why youths like him so much," said Mariam Balogun, a former banker who hails from Kwara State. "He's a father-figure, and at the same time, like the uncle next door with whom you can relate with," she said, adding: "His style is truly unique."