Nigeria: Atiku Promises 'Millions of Jobs' in Benue

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to create millions of jobs for the unemployed in Benue State if voted into power on February 16.

Abubakar spoke in Makurdi yesterday at a PDP presidential rally.

"I promise that we will put together processing industries so that our tomatoes and citrus don't get rotten. That will create millions of jobs for our teeming youths," he said.

Atiku who was overwhelmed by the crowd of supporters who filled the Aper Aku Stadium thanked Benue people for their show of love as he further urged them to vote all PDP candidates in the state during the elections.

Earlier, at a meeting with the Benue Traditional Council led by their chairman, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, Atiku assured that he would restructure the country to operate a federal system of government.

He said a true federal system of government would bring good governance closer to the people and deliver the desired dividends, stressing, "It is my belief and conviction that if I run a true federal system of government, more powers and resources will go to states and local government since they are closer to the people.

Atiku thanked the traditional council for reciving him especially the Tor Tiv for his humility in agreeing to meet him in Makurdi as he noted that as a title holder in Tiv land, Zege Mule U Tiv, he was supposed to travel to his (Ayatse) palace in Gboko to pay homage.

Responding, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, said Atiku had simply visited home as a special adviser to the Tor Tiv and a member his council of chiefs.