Nigeria: Atiku - I'll Hand Over to Younger Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to work to hand over power to the younger generation if elected. He said yesterday at a rally in Calabar that if he becomes president next Saturday, he would be the last aged president in the country.

"When I win the presidential election, I will be a transitional president," he said, adding that time had come for all to work towards handing over power to a new set of rulers.

"We will actualise Ayade's key projects such as the deep seaport, the super highway, etc to create massive jobs for people of the state," he added.