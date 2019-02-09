Nigeria: Buhari - We'll Continue to Chase Looters

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said only God can punish those who abused public trust and looted the country's resources under the previous administration, but that his administration will continue to go after them.

Speaking when he received members of his support groups at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said despite huge revenue generated during the 16-year PDP reign in the country, there is no infrastructure to show for it.

"We have said property confiscated should be sold and the money put into the treasury. We will use it for infrastructure development, " he said.

The president said despite the huge revenue generated, the last time major roads rehabilitation took place in the country was under late General Sani Abacha through the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) which he (Buhari) chaired.

Speaking on his integrity, Buhari said, "If I didn't stick to my principle of accountability, I would have been in trouble by now, and I have no regrets. Everybody wants to be comfortable but the most important thing is to live within your means."

Earlier in his address, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed who led the support groups said they were supporting president Buhari's re-election because of his integrity and commitment to the development of the country. "From tomorrow (Saturday), we'll not sleep. We'll start house-to-house, shop-to-shop, and market-to-market campaigns to ensure your victory," he said.