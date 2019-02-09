Nigeria: 9mobile Shines As 'Telecom Company of the Year 2018'

Nigeria's telecommunication company, 9mobile, has been conferred the 'Telecom Company of the Year 2018' award by Leadership Group Limited, publishers of Leadership newspaper, in recognition of its resilience and stability in the face of challenges over the past two years.

Presenting the award to 9mobile during an awards ceremony in Abuja, Group Managing Director of Leadership Group Limited, Abdul Gombe, said the decision to honour 9mobile was unanimously reached by its enlarged Board of Editors at a recent meeting.He commended 9mobile for emerging stronger from its many tests, including the challenging operating environment, tough regulatory requirements, threat of take-over by a banking consortium and post-acquisition realities.

Receiving the award, Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, commended the newspaper for finding it worthy of the honour, saying it would serve as further motivation to the new board and management to continue building a world-class telecommunications company.

Beuvelet, who received the award alongside the Chief Financial Officer, Phillips Oki, Company Secretary, Ore Olajide, and Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, pledged 9mobile's commitment to transacting business with integrity, putting value for customers at the core of its propositions, as well as disrupting the market with innovative products.

In November last year, 9mobile also emerged one of the highest year-on-year gainers on the list of 'Top 50 Brands Nigeria' for its innovation, customer-centricity, youth empowerment and impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).