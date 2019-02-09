9 February 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Farmers Pin Hopes On Monetary Policy

By Elita Chikwati

Tobacco farmers are pinning their hopes on the Monetary Policy Statement, expected soon, to address their concerns ahead of the opening of the 2019 marketing season. The farmers have on several occasions brought their concerns to the tobacco industry for address before the start of the marketing season, chief among them payment through foreign currency.

The farmers are also complaining of unfair practices by contractors whom they say are fleecing them.

Farmer associations met with Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mangudya and the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board where they made proposals outlining their demands for the 2019 marketing season.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Association representative Mr Rodney Ambrose confirmed the meeting and said there were hopes the monetary policy would address their concerns.

"Indeed, we met with the Governor and presented a proposal," he said. "It is under consideration and will be incorporated into his MPS. Unfortunately at this stage, we cannot share it as it's under consideration."

TIMB corporate communications manager Mr Isheunesu Moyo echoed Mr Ambrose's sentiments.

"Decisions are still to be made and will be announced in due course. It is premature to discuss the outcome of the meeting as the consultative process is ongoing and this meeting was just one of many, he said."

