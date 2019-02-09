9 February 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chinoz Disowns Twitter Account

Buhera South legislator Cde Joseph Chinotimba has disowned several social media accounts, including on Twitter and Facebook, under his name that are being used to post offensive messages. Cde Chinotimba said he did not use social media to communicate with his constituency and attributed the social media accounts to his enemies.

Some of the messages posted on those accounts attacked the Zanu-PF leadership, which is not consistent with loyal party cadres.

In an interview with The Herald on Wednesday, Cde Chinotimba said: "I want the whole nation to know that I am not on Twitter and other social media platforms that are using my name. There are four accounts on Twitter that are using my name to insult people and I want the nation to know that I do not use social media to communicate.

"In any case, I do not even know how to use that Twitter thing. I am an ambassador of happiness and I do not insult people. If I have issues with other politicians, I raise them in Parliament and not on social media.

"I am urging the Minister of ICT (Cde Kazembe Kazembe) to expedite the ICT Bill so that the abuse of social media is dealt with once and for all. I take this as abuse of my name by my enemies."

Several politicians have fallen victim to the abuse of social media where their names are used to communicate messages that do not emanate from them.

