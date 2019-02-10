10 February 2019

Nigeria: U-20 AFCON - Akinwunmi Confident Flying Eagles Will Reach Final

The First Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has charged the Nigeria U20 team to go all out in their semi final clash with Mali at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niamey on Wednesday.

Speaking after Mali pipped Ghana's Black Satellites 1-0 to reach the semi finals and pick the last available ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Poland this summer, Akinwunmi, who was Match Commissioner for the Mali/Ghana encounter, said he has confidence in the Flying Eagles to reach Sunday's final.

"I watched the Flying Eagles against the host team and the fact that they were able to hold their own in such atmosphere is confirmation that they know what is at stake and have the mettle to face even the strongest opposition.

"The Malians are strong, but so are all the four teams in the semi finals. The NFF will continue to give all necessary support for the Flying Eagles to go all the way by winning the trophy."

Akinwunmi, in Niger Republic as a Member of the CAF Committee for Youth Competitions, had also visited the Flying Eagles at their training session last Thursday.

