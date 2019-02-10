10 February 2019

Kenya: Lupita's Kid Brother Makes His Acting Debut in the Us

By Chad Kitundu

Hollywood Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o younger brother Peter Junior Nyong'o is set to debut as an actor in the United States.

The Kisumu Governor's son will make his professional stage debut this weekend by tackling the titular prince in Orlando Shakes' new production of Hamlet.

Nyong'o's journey to Central Florida's arts community began in Nairobi, where he grew up.

After graduating from high school in Kenya, Nyong'o attended Stetson University as a theater major and athlete.

Speaking to Orlando Weekly, the young Nyong'o said he chose Florida because of the weather.

SEVERAL PRODUCTIONS

"I had experienced the New England winter, so I wasn't particularly interested in that. I got a scholarship for soccer... (and) I had family friends who were here, and so they took me in, kind of like my guardians," he said.

Nyong'o's first experience with Orlando Shakes was as an acting intern during the 2017-2018 season, when he was seen in several productions, including Man of La Mancha and It's a Wonderful Life.

Beyond the intellectual appeal, Nyong'o was aurally enchanted.

"I think before why I hadn't taken an interest in Shakespeare was I had never heard it, I'd only read it," he says.

With Agencies

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

