10 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kush Tracey Reveals the 'Real Reason' Why She Got Saved

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Failed relationships which turned her suicidal is the real reason why Kush Tracey chose to get saved a few weeks ago, the female rapper has now confessed.

Tracey, who first came into limelight with her Huwezi Nidandia hit - remix of Kristoff's Nadandia - has disclosed that she got to a very low point in life before she got saved.

"I almost committed suicide because of depression but I thank my mother for always being there for me. I had failed relationships, I had been used and my life was just in a mess," Tracey said.

She has also narrated how nothing seemed to be working in life for her and that she had also grown tired of being a party animal.

FIRST GOSPEL SONG

"I also got tired of the kind of life I was living. I can't event count the number of times I got home (from partying and drinking) without knowing how got there," she said.

But Tracey, who once dated fellow rapper Timmy Tdat, insists her salvation was bound to happen.

She believes every hurdle she faced in life, before getting saved, prepared her to serve the Lord.

Tracey has already released her first gospel song, Wolova, featuring L Jay Masaai.

Kenya

Exposed - How Serial Child Molester Managed to Cover Up Horrifying Crimes

A foreigner facing defilement charges in a Nairobi Court had been jailed in his home country on similar charges with 182… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.