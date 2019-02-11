Liberia: Gobet231 Says It's Financially Strong

GoBet231, a registered Sports betting company in Liberia, has reacted sharply to a story captioned: Gobet231 Again? -Employees Go Months Without Salaries. The company said it is financially potent and its employees have all been paid up to date.

A senior official at the entity, who only identified himself as Bill said: "we are a responsible company that respects the dignity of labor in all direction. I think this is from our competitors in the market who see us as a threat and a force to reckon with."

He said, "we love competition but it should be done well. Once you have competition in the market, the people can have a choice to make. So, our coming into the market, brings joy to the people who love the game."

GoBet123 'Owes No Employees'

It can be recalled that this paper reported that it has not paid salaries to employees for three months and was facing some financial difficulties.

Some employees of the company went to the offices on Friday to clarify the story. "We have come here to tell you that GoBet231 has paid us up to date. We all know that the economy is not easy, but management is doing its best. This is a new company but it is attracting many customers by the day," Daniel S. Korvah, spokesman for the group said.

GoBet231 is owned by Palm Spring gaming. A senior manager of GoBet231 who spoke on condition of anonymity said, "this is the largest investment in this industry at this time under the current administration. I mean in the betting industry. We employ 1000 people here, at the hotel. If you add GoBet231, the number will increase to 3000 in six months. We are working on plans to commence manufacturing various machines related to the game here in Liberia and later start to shape to other parts of Africa. So, people are afraid of GoBet231."

The official added, "our entrance into the market, we have been able to reduce the figure in the game. This is what our competitors have seen and are afraid."

"We have not even started real operations yet. If we start actual work, what will they do? But I think competition is good. Every corner you go in the city, you hear of GoBet231, the new game in town. We are driving more

GoBet231 is said to be in business relationship with Novamatic, Amatic Playtech-BGT and their combined turnover is US$20billion annually.

When the National Lottery Authority(NLA) was contacted to comment on the finical standing of the company, a senior official who declined to be name said, "I do not think that GoBet231 is broke. Before a license is given to any betting company, we do a thorough background check on them. And when we check GoBet231, we gathered that they were financial strong. We follow all the sports betting company activities in the country. If we see a semblance of financial issues, we call them in. We have not call on GoBet231 at all."

The officer in charge of NLA in the office of the vice president, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor, Mr. Titus Charlie, was contacted for comment. He could not speak on the financial strength of GoBet231 as he said it was a private company.