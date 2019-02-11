Kenya: I Almost Went Into Depression When I Started Dating Diamond - Tanasha

NRG radio presenter Tanasha Donna has opened up on the emotional roller coaster she has been through ever since she started dating Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz.

The gorgeous lass has revealed that she almost went into depression when she started dating Diamond sometime end of last year.

This she attributed to the pressure that comes with being in a relationship with a top celebrity and the never ending trolls from fans.

"At the beginning of the relationship, I used to cry daily. I almost fell into depression," Tanasha told Kiss FM.

But even as their love keeps growing, Tanasha has confessed that she still feels insecure in the relationship because of the many women who are seeking her man's attention.

LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIP

"I do feel insecure dating Diamond. He told me the social media drama I'm facing is nothing compared to his past relationships. But once his fans realise he is indeed serious with our relationship, they will show support," she said.

In addition to that, Tanasha has had to contend with shuttling between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam almost every other week to keep the romantic fire burning.

She admits that she would love Diamond to visit her in Nairobi as often if not for the unwanted attention it would attract.

The couple has been dating for about three months since they went public with their affair late last year.