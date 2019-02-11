Kenya: Ms Cashy Drops Hint On Why She Broke Up With Khaligraph

Female rapper Ms Cashy has finally broken her silence and addressed rumours on why she split up with fellow rapper Khaligraph Jones.

In a recent post on social media, Ms Cashy appeared to suggest that she chose to end the five year relationship with Khaligraph because of physical abuse.

The mother of one, who gave birth in September last year, said that after a year of silence she feels it's high time to clear the air off rumours about reasons for their breakup.

"I would like to touch on a few topics, on this post and the next few coming up. Sensitive topics that a lot of you have sent me questions about over the past year. There have been rumors, guesses, random stories here and there, most of which are terribly untrue, and some just plain hilarious," she wrote.

PHYSICAL ABUSE

"I took the time I needed to grow and free myself of a certain past that I can now openly share... I'll be real about why I chose to leave a certain relationship. I'll discuss physical abuse, financial manipulation, emotional abuse, slander and threats on my life and wellbeing," she further wrote.

Ms Cashy however fell short of naming the other party in the said 'certain relationship' and the aggressor who was responsible for the 'physical abuse' she claims to have suffered.

At the same time, she dropped another hint of her planned music comeback with a new single expected out in the next few days.

Ms Cashy became an instant sensation when she collaborated with Khaligraph in the hit song Micasa Sucasa which quickly became the talk of town.