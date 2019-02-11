10 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: It's All Misery and Gloom for This Long-Suffering Ingwe Fan

Photo: Nairobi News
The long-suffering AFC Leopards fan.
By Nahashon Musungu

One female fan of AFC Leopards seems to be enduring one heartbreak after another with Ingwe's continued poor in the Kenyan Premier League.

On Saturday, this beauty endured more misery as Leopards gave yet another tame performance in the 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Gor Mahia in a one-sided Mashemeji derby at Kasarani.

The dejected female was pictured in a gloomy mood on the stands.

Only that this is not the first time she been caught on camera in a similar state of apprehension.

LONG-SUFFERING FAN

The same fan was also captured by TV cameras in an almost identical pensive pose two years ago in a match her team was also beaten.

In the two images, despite a change of replica jerseys and hairstyle, her facially expression tell the story of one long-suffering Ingwe fan.

In both pictures, she appears to be struggling to hold back her tears, and understandably so.

Leopards, who have lost their last four matches now, are currently hovering just above the relegation zone with 10 points from 12 matches.

