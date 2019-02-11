10 February 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Amnesty Kenya Raises Alarm Over Missing Human Rights Defender

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Amnesty International Kenya has raised alarm over the disappearance of a human rights defender Caroline Mwatha who has been missing since Wednesday 6th February.

In a statement, Amnesty said her disappearance was reported at Buru Buru Police Station on Thursday.

Caroline is a founder member and caseworker with Dandora Community Social Justice Centre.

The Centre has been documenting, lobbying and calling for police professionalism, public accountability and an end to extra judicial killings.

Amnesty has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and National Police Service to thoroughly investigate Carol's disappearance and establish her whereabouts.

"Amnesty International Kenya also calls on any person who may have information on the disappearance of Carol Mwatha to share such information with the nearest police station or Dandora Social Justice Centre on 0722746164. We also call on Kenyans to continue using social media and all other means to help #FindCarolineMwatha."

Kenya

Exposed - How Serial Child Molester Managed to Cover Up Horrifying Crimes

A foreigner facing defilement charges in a Nairobi Court had been jailed in his home country on similar charges with 182… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.