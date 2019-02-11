Kenya: Coming Soon - Taiwo Atieno Football Club in Migori County

Former Harambee Stars striker Taiwo Atieno has unveiled an ambitious plan to start a new football club in Migori county.

The 33-year-old made the announcement on Facebook, saying that he plans to work with Migori county government in executing the project.

"I'm discussing with county government my plans to build a football club in Migori, Kenya. Young talent needs nurturing and all people (young and old) need a football club to support," Taiwo said.

"Although my family is from Alego, in Siaya, Migori has always held a special place in my heart because I spent my first Christmas with my family aged 10-years," he explained.

PLAYING CAREER

The message was accompanied by a artistic impression of how the club will be structured and operate.

Taiwo is an English-born Kenyan former footballer who featured as a striker for Walsall, Rocdale, Chester City, Darlington, Torquay and Barnet in England.

He also got a handful of national team call ups between 2009 and 2012.

Taiwo currently lives in England where he is involved in sports management.