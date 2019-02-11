South Africa: Soweto Gospel Choir Wins Third Grammy Award

Cape Town — The Soweto Gospel Choir has made South Africa proud by winning the Best World Music Album award for their album Freedom at the 61st Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles.

The album is best known for its liberation struggle songs.

This is the choir's third Grammy award.

The music group's previous wins were in 2007 and 2008 in The Best Traditional World Music Album category.

The group announced the win on their Twitter account, sparking congratulatory messages from fans.

@CyrilRamaphosa - Congratulations to the Soweto Gospel Choir for being awarded the Best World Music album for 'Freedom' at the #GRAMMYs. This is the choir's third Grammy award and we thank them for telling our story to the world and flying the flag high.

@UlrichJvV - Soweto Gospel Choir just keeps on winning those #GRAMMYs ! Congratulations to South Africa's national treasure on another one for Best World Music album, 'Freedom'! Let's keep this trending! 🇿🇦❤

@HermanMashaba - Hearty congratulations to The Soweto Gospel Choir for winning the third Grammy Awards. On behalf of residents of the @CityofJoburgZA and people of South African in general, we are proud of the group

The choir faced tough competition in the World Music Album category: artists such as Nigerian musician Omara "Bombino" Moctar; Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara; and Nigerian musicians Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.