Tanzania: Tango Wins Lugalo Fiddle Gold Tourney

FORMER Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) president Joseph Tango put up a spirited fight to emerge the Friday Fiddle Golf tournament winner at the Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Course of Dar es Salaam.

Tango beat other top contenders to win a Division A top prize by a point in a closely contestant battle.

He posted level stable ford 36 points to beat his closest challenger, Marius Kajuna by a point after he returned 35 points to finish at second. The two had to fight top Division A opponents that included three professional golfers, who joined the battle.

Samwel Mosha also had a wonderful day, posting his tournament best score of three-under 39 points to win Division B top prize. Mosha's score was best for all categories at the weekly event.

He beat by far the second placed Godfrey Kilenga, who returned 28 points. Division C category top prize went to Malawian, Sai Kaphale with 28 points as George Kivalia settled second with 27 points.

Professor Mohabe Nyirabu was also all but smile to be included at the winners' list of the event. Nyirabu posted 26 points to emerge senior golfers' category winner, narrowly beating TGU honorary Secretary, Boniface Nyiti, who returned 25 points at second.

The ladies category top prize went to Joyce Warega with 32 points and Vicky Elias finished second with 28 points. Winners were awarded during brief ceremony in the evening after the competition.

Lugalo captain, Japhet Masai thanked all golfers, who turned up to color the day and made it a success. He said that the tournament was just start of many wonderful things to come at the club, which is known as home of golfers this year.

"Tournaments like weekly fiddle are idea platform for golfers to test their skills ready for the coming club, national and international competitions," said Masai.

He also welcomed golfers to show up in big numbers at the coming Friday event.