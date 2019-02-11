Tanzania: Germany Commits to Step in Support of Sports in Tanzania

GERMANY's Deputy Ambassador in Tanzania, Jorg Herrera, has said his government was committed to cooperate in developing sports talents in Tanzania through sports.

Herrera was in Bukoba Municipality to attend a bonanza organised by Jambo Bukoba. The bonanza was attended by over 250 pupils from eight primary schools from Muleba, Ngara, Biharamulo, Bukoba Rural, Kyerwa, Misenyi, Karagwe and Bukoba Municipality.

"The Germany government is willing to promote sports development in Tanzania. Jambo Bukoba are pioneers. Sports development is very essential in improving education.

A healthy mind needs a healthy body," he remarked. Opening the bonanza, Bukoba District Commissioner (DC), Deodatus Kinawilo, on behalf of the Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig. Gen Marco Gaguti, said the government is determined to give sports sector new impetus, saying the region has potential to produce great athletes and footballers if deliberate efforts are made to nurture talents.

"The region is determined to bring back sporting excellence in Kagera. Plans to revive sports should focus at the grassroots level, where there are many talents.

The talents should be identified among young children and groom them to become future stars," he said. Gaguti said sports are a crucial component in national development, insisting that parents should groom talents at tender age.

"A healthy mind needs a healthy body. We should borrow a leaf from achievement by our national athletics team at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championship in London, UK," he remarked.

Long distance Simbu won the glittering bronze medal after finishing third in the 42 kilometres men's category in a time 2:09:41.

It was the first medal for the country in the championships since 2005. Gaguti described sports as a lucrative business and directed Sports Development Officers at the respective Councils and teachers to ensure that they identify and promote talents among primary and secondary school students.

He also directed district councils to set aside funds and playing fields for sports improvement. Mufindi District Commissioner (DC), Jamhuri William, said he was impressed by good performance recorded by Kagera Region in national exams and were determined to emulate the example through sports.

William, who also attended the bonanza, said they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jambo Bukoba to extend the sports programme to Iringa Region. "We have signed the MoU with Jambo Bukoba.

We are confident that the sports programme will greatly improve the school performance in Iringa Region," he said. Jambo Bukoba is in final stages to transform to Jambo Africa, in efforts to expand its activities to other parts in the country.

Jambo Bukoba Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Clemens Mulokozi told the "Sunday News" in an interview that registration process was in final stages to transform Jambo Bukoba to Jambo Africa. The objective is to make the organization more community-owned through capacity building, he said.

Expounding, under a five-year development plan (2018-2013), the NGO would also expand its activities to other regions including Iringa. A seven member Board of Directors has been entrusted to oversee the transformation process.

He named board members to include Scholastica Kimaryo, Rebecca Gumi (women rights), Catherine Rose Bareto (human capital), Fabian Massawe, Ahmada Ngemera (former Ambassador to Germany), Clemens Mulokozi and Gonzaga Stephen.

Plans were also underway to develop and build a campus as hub for learning and training with various sports and playing fields, surrounded by classrooms for further education, workshops where young people can learn different vocational skills, a health station for counselling on sexual behaviour.