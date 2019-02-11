Nigeria: Afcon U-20 - NFF Tips Flying Eagles for Final

Ahead of Wednesday's semifinal match of the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON U-20) between the Nigeria's Flying Eagles and their Malian counterparts, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has charged the Nigerian young lads to go all out against their opponents.

Vice president of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi gave the charge shortly after Mali piped Ghana's Black Satellites 1-0 to set up a West Africa semifinal derby against the seven time African champions.

Akinwunmi, who was the match commissioner for the Mali/Ghana encounter, said he has confidence in the Flying Eagles to reach the Sunday's final.

"I watched the Flying Eagles against the host team and the fact that they were able to hold their own in such ambience is confirmation that they know what is at stake and have the mettle to face even the strongest opposition.

"The Malians are strong, but so are all the four teams in the semifinals. The NFF will continue to give all necessary support for the Flying Eagles to go all the way by winning the trophy."