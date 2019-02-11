10 February 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Elderly Couple Die in House Collapse

By Owen Khamula

An elderly couple has been crashed to death to death in Dedza when the house they were living collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday.

Dedza police deputy spokesperson Cassim Manda has confirmed of the incident.

He has since identified the couple as Cadison Mbalange, 80 and his wife Nachilongo Jimmy, 75.

"The house fell on them due to the rains, the house was dilapidated," he said.

This comes at a time when president Peter Mutharika is boasting that his malate and cement subsidy program of building decent houses to the elderly and the vulnerable is bearing fruits although reports say the program stalled some years ago due to lack of money.

The couple hailed from Mpalala village in chief Kaphuka's area in Dedza.

