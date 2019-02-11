Nigeria: Underwriting Firm Rolls Out Health Insurance Scheme

NSIA Insurance Limited has unveiled a new international health product to the nation's market, in its determination to ensure Nigerians and other Africa countries have access to health insurance policy.

To deliver on all that is expected from an international health insurance offering, the underwriting company partnered Cigna and Hollard.

Cigna is a Fortune 500 company in the USA and one of the world's leading providers of health benefits, enabled through its 41,000 employees serving over 90 million customers all over the world.

Hollard is South Africa's largest independent insurance company, with an ever-growing African footprint, making it known throughout the continent for its innovative approach and customer-centric brand.

According to the Managing Director of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, the product is one of a kind, noting that companies that purchase the product are rest assured that their staff will easily access the best medical services, wherever they are in the world, when the need arises.

"This is a promise that is already being fulfilled by our technical partners in Nigeria and other parts of the world where they operate," she said, adding that already, a number of leading multinationals in Nigeria have signed on to NSIA Health Insurance with many other prospects in the pipeline.

NSIA Health Insurance, she said, will take into consideration the different Health Insurance needs of organisations, whether they operate in one African country or many, or whether they are looking to cover key local staff or expatriates or both.

The product offers a combination of health plans that provides optimised coverage that can be aligned to a company's budget.

NSIA Insurance is excited about this addition to its portfolio of products, which affords it the opportunity to meet more of the insurance needs of its increasing customer base.