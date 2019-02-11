South Africa: Pupils to Return to Hoërskool Driehoek Ahead of Memorial

Pupils of Hoërskool Driehoek are expected to return on Monday as parts of the school building have been declared safe.

With the tragedy at the school still very fresh in everyone's minds, their schooling would resume slowly with reintegration efforts and counselling, the Gauteng Education department stated.

Tents had been erected to temporarily accommodate pupils.

Earlier this month a concrete slab above a corridor linking two blocks of buildings came crashing down on 26 learners at the Vanderbijlpark-based school.

Roydon Olckers, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie died on the scene. A fourth pupil, Marnus Nagel, later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The four were buried last week.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that a memorial for the four would be held at the Kompas Gemeente church in Vanderbijlpark at 15:00.

Pupils, parents and supporters have left t-shirts, flags, pictures and wreaths at the school fence in remembrance of those lost.

The education department had appointed a team of structural engineers to conduct an analysis of the premises before allowing pupils back.

News24