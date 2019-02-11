South Africa: Man Killed in Fall From 9th Floor of Building in Hillbrow

A man was killed during the early hours of Sunday morning when he fell from the ninth floor of the Johannesburg Hotel in Twist street in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

"Shortly before 01:00, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the man lying on the side of the road. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation," Vermaak said.

Eyewitness accounts of the incident vary. Some claim that the man was stabbed and then pushed from the building, while others recounted that he jumped.

The man sustained injuries that seemed consistent with stab wounds, but the exact circumstances could not immediately be established, ER24 told News24.

Attempts to contact the Hillbrow police were unsuccessful.

News24