Kenya: Manyatta, NCEOD Queens Crowned Nyanza Chapa Dimba Champions

Kisumu's Manyatta United and Homa Bay's NCEOD Queens are the boys' and girls' Nyanza Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom champions respectively.

While Manyatta United kept their promise of triumphing in the boys' event with a 5-0 thrashing over Nyamira Springs at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, it was a bad day for their ladies team who were humiliated by NCEOD 3-0 in the girls' finals.

The winners bagged Sh200,00 in cash prizes while the runners-up took home Sh100,000.

On-form striker Ivone Ogada handed NCEOD the lead in the 31st minute after connecting to Emelda Akotho's cross. Susan Ogindi doubled her side's advantage 20 minutes later to set the Homa Bay side on the brink of qualifying for the national finals slated for June in Meru.

NCEOD continued to dominate and would have stretched their lead but they missed two open chances in quick succession. Asher Achieng' sealed the victory with a cool finish four minutes to time.

"We won big in the semi-finals so we wanted to maintain that good performance by winning the title and I am very happy we have achieved that," said NCEOD Queens coach Kennedy Omollo adding that they hope to replicate their performance at the national finals and win the title.

As if to atone for their ladies' defeat, Manyatta boys had a bright start and could have taken the lead after five minutes but Nyamira's goalkeeper Jepher Bundi denied Vincent Otieno from close range.

Nyamira could not contain pressure rom the hosts for long as Dennis Ayot found the back of the net eight minutes later burying a rebound after Bundi had made a clearance at the goalmouth.

Benson Ochieng' made it 2-0 for Manyatta in the 24th before he missed a glorious chance from the spot to settle the tie as a contest.

However Clinton Bulimo put the result beyond doubt in the 50th minute when he latched on a cross from outside the box, to beat Bundi with a rising shot that found the top right corner.

Ochieng' and Bulimo completed their braces in the 74th and 88th minutes respectively to seal Manyatta's 5-0 win.

"We are very happy for the win especially because we were playing at home. The victory is as a result of hard work and we will not relent until we clinch the national title," said Manyatta United team manager Antony Oballah.

The boys' and girls Golden Boot award went to Benson Ochieng' and Ivone Ogada who netted five and seven goals respectively. Both players were rewarded with a trophy and Sh30,000 each.

The Golden Glove was claimed by Nicholas Munangwe of Manyatta while his teammate Ibrahim Ochieng' was named the boys' Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Asher Achieng of NCEOD was named the girls' MVP.