10 February 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Houses, Businesses Razed in Mukuru-Hazina Slum Fire

By Sammy Kimatu

A fire razed four houses, business premises and four shanties at Nairobi's Mukuru-Hazina slum on Saturday night.

Makadara Sub-county Administration Police boss John Macharia said on Sunday that the cause had not yet been established.

Victim Boniface Ndungi, 44, said the fire started at a shop neighbouring his and that it was fanned by strong winds.

Dennis Ondiek, 32, said he had been watching television when smoke engulfed his entire house.

"I was watching television when all of a sudden smoke engulfed my house. Fortunately I managed to save my two children, " he remarked.

