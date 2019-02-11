Kenya: Vincent Mumo Claims a Double as Kenya Finish Second at Africa Masters

Former international Vincent Mumo claimed victories in 200m and 400m as Team Kenya hauled 41 medals to finish second at Africa Masters Athletics Championships that ended in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday.

Kenya collected 31 gold, nine silver and one bronze to finish behind host Tunisia, who garnered 60 medals; 48 gold, nine silver and three bronze to claim the overall title.

Mumo, the 2014 Delhi Commonwealth 4x400m silver medallist, dashed to victory in 400m clocking 52.23 seconds to edge out homes athletes Ahmed Sheikh and Ridha Ghali in 53.34 and 54.90 respectively in the 35-39 category.

Mumo, the 2003 Military World Games and the 2002 Africa Military Games 400m champion, clocked 21.9 to win the 200m title.

Geoffrey Keter also claimed a double, winning men's 10km Road Race (M40) before going for Half Marathon victory while Stephen Kamande (M65) too nailed a double with victories in 10km Road Race and half Marathon respectively.

Rebecca Kerubo also claimed two gold medals for Kenya with victories in hammer and discus (W35) with compatriot Regina Mulayta also going for long jump and triple jump (W40) honours.

Keter romped home in 34.15 minutes to win the men's 10m Road race, beating compatriot Leonard Kipyego to second in in 34.16 leaving Algerian Chettoh Nordin battling for bronze in 35.14.

Ines Chenonges and compatriot Linda Hamane clocked 39.39 and 47.44 to snatch the first two podium places in women's road race. Tunisian Mouna Kortas settle for bronze.

Joshua Pondo from Kenya threw 48.70m to win the men's discus (M55) title, beating compatriot Daniel Tanui, who settled for silver in 42.41m as Ben Soltine Faou of Tunisia collected bronze on 42.08m.

Patrick Muneria from Kenya crossed the line in 56.70 to win men's 400m (M40) to silence Cameroonian David Goffinet in 1.01.2 as Ali Zhani from Tunisia timed 1:01.40 for bronze.

Regina Mulatya of Kenya claimed the women's long jump (W40) title after scaling 5.07m, beating Nigerian Yahya Kon Safiya with a distance of 3.25m while Monica Lagat hauled 37.87m to claim women's javelin (W40) victory, edging out Djikada Monique from Cameroon in 34.86.

Caroline Awour clinched women's 200m (W40) gold after dashing to a time of 28.64 to beat Nigerian Safiya Kon Yahaya in 33.09.

Others who won gold medals for Kenya are Hellen Maina in 100m (W35) in 14.88, Florence Wasike in 100m hurdles (W35) in 17.88 seconds, Susan Nyaheriga in 1,500m (W35) 1,500m in 5:05.95 and Daniel Tanui in hammer (M55).