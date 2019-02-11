Kenya: Handicap 15 Nyamongo Clinches KPA Golf Top Prize

Handicap 15 golfer Ben Nyamongo beat a field of 151 players at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course, to claim the 2019 Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) corporate golf tournament at the weekend.

In a day dominated by the middle and high handicap golfers, Nyamongo whose last major victory was in the Konza City Golf Day last July, managed to collect 12 pars in his round which also included three double bogeys, and six single bogeys, for an impressive 39 points.

"I have been working so hard over the past few months to try and improve my game, and I am so happy that everything worked well for me today" said the big hitter Nyamongo who finished in 93rd place during last year's KPA event.

It was, however, a close encounter between him and handicap 11 Victor Mutwii who carded 38 points to claim the men's first prize though after beating Edward Tenga on countback.

Dominic Kikuyu, who was among the tournament favourites, posted 37 points to finish third, after beating veteran golfer Charles Mulela on countback.

In the ladies section, Jane Kiiti took the first prize with a score of 37 points, followed by Stella Nzioki on 35 points.

In the staff category, long hitting Charles Odoo combined 20 and 15 points to claim the first prize, with Terry Odoo finishing second on 34 points.

Taking the third prize was Yobesh Oyaro on 31 and J. Obonyo was fourth with 27 points, one better than Fiona Mbandi who clinched the fifth prize.

Meanwhile, Muthaiga Golf Club's Paul Muigai also playing off handicap 15, recovered from a string of bogeys and a scratch at the 18th hole, to post an impressive 39 points.

He won by two points from L. Kinyori while finishing in third place was Muthaiga Golf Club's Philip Ochola on 36 points, just a point better than handicap one Robinson Owiti of Vet Lab Sports Club who played two under par back nine to finish on two over par 35.

"The first nine messed me. You have to know where to place your ball particularly on the approach shots" said Owiti, one of the leading amateur golfers in the country.

Summarised weekend results

At Sigona: Bakertilly Meralis Golf Day; Overall winner Ali Khimji 40pts;Winner Man C Mukherjee 39, Z. Nasser 38, Deepal S 38, Lady Winner Sonia P 35, Guest; A Jagani 39;

At Ruiru: Ruiru Classic Golf Day; Overall winner- Ruth Kamau 44 points, men winner- Vincent Gaitho 42, Harun Gicho 42, Wilfred Muiruri 42, Lady winner- Petty Kigwe 39, Mary Kairu 35, Guest winner- Anthony Kiiru 39, Gross- Chris Andrea 72 gross.

At Railway: Yogi Corp East Africa Golf Day; Overall winner- Florence Kamau 42 pts, Men winner- Jonathan Marucha 41, Ngugi Njuguna 40, J.K, Ngacha 40, Lasy- Janealice Muituota 32, gross- John Lejrima 34, Nines; Fredrick Makala 21, Paul Ngugi 21. Guest winner John Oyaro 35 pts.

At Karen: February Monthly Mug; Gross- Gilbert Maina 76, A division; John Simba 71,cb James Ngotho 71. B Div Winner Githinji Mureithi 65, Vianney Rusagara 70, C Div; Peter Munyiri 38, Thuo Waiganjo 34 nett. Senior Winner Joseph Muturi 39 Pts.

At Muthaiga: Q and B Investments Golf Day; Men Winner Wachira Mahihu 68 nett, Sammy Itemere 70 nett, Lady winner- Ling Bai 69, Rosemary Mkok 72, Junior winner-Emmanuel Njugu 74 nett.

At Thika Sports Club: Friends of Captain Golf Day; Men winner- S. Kinyanjui 41 points, J.W. Githiori 38, Moses Gatonye 36, Lady winner- Tabby Mungai 38, Margaret Waweru 37, Guest- Watson Njenga 34.