Rwanda: Ferwafa Postpone Women League

The 2019 National Women's Premier Football League and the Second Division League season has been postponed, to February 16, according to Rwanda Football Federation general-secretary Francois Regis Uwayezu.

Initially, the topflight and second tier women leagues were set to commence last Sunday, but some clubs could not meet the players' registration deadline resulting in additional time to complete the exercise.

There has been a growing gap between the men's league and the women's league in the country.

"We are planning on increasing the awards which we think would promote women football," Uwayezu said.

Next season's topflight women league will be composed of ten clubs namely; reigning champions AS Kigali, Scandinavia, Inyemera, ES Mutunda, Kamonyi, Bugesera, Gakenke, Rambura, AS Kabuye, and Rugende.

AS Kigali will be seeking a record 11th league title, with the City of Kigali-sponsored side having beaten Scandinavia in the last game of last season at Umuganda Stadium, in Rubavu District, to clinch the title for a tenth consecutive time.

AS Kigali won last season's league title with 39 points, having only lost once away to Inyemera (3-2).