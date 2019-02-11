11 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dramatic Rescue of Baby Under Way in Durban

A dramatic rescue of an apparent newborn is under way in Durban after passerby heard the child's cries on Monday morning, paramedic services have said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that services were on the scene in Newlands East on the corner of Barracuda Road and Herring Way.

"The baby is trapped in a storm water drain. We can hear the baby crying. Durban fire department and the police search and rescue have cleared around the pipe and are trying to reach the child."

He added that an Air Mercy helicopter was en route to hastily transport the child to hospital.

More to follow.

