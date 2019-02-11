Somalia: Gunmen Kill an Elder, Wound His Son in Northern Galkayo City

Unknown gunmen have killed an elder in Galkayo, the regional capital of Mudug on Saturday night amid tight security measures by joint Galmudug and Puntland police.

Abdiqani Mohamed Baraalle, a prominent elder was gunned down in the Puntland-administered northern part of the city by men armed with pistols who fled the scene.

The assailants also wounded the son of the slain elder on the spot, according to Puntland security officials. It is yet unclear the motive behind the murder of traditional Somali elder.

Puntland security forces sealed off the crime scene and then carried out an investigation into the incident, but, no arrests have been reported.

The city's security has been stable for the past few months after Puntland and Galmudug troops launched a joint operation.