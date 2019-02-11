10 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill an Elder, Wound His Son in Northern Galkayo City

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown gunmen have killed an elder in Galkayo, the regional capital of Mudug on Saturday night amid tight security measures by joint Galmudug and Puntland police.

Abdiqani Mohamed Baraalle, a prominent elder was gunned down in the Puntland-administered northern part of the city by men armed with pistols who fled the scene.

The assailants also wounded the son of the slain elder on the spot, according to Puntland security officials. It is yet unclear the motive behind the murder of traditional Somali elder.

Puntland security forces sealed off the crime scene and then carried out an investigation into the incident, but, no arrests have been reported.

The city's security has been stable for the past few months after Puntland and Galmudug troops launched a joint operation.

Somalia

Car Bomb Blast Kills Security Official in Mogadishu﻿

A senior Somali police officer was killed in a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, witnesses said, the latest in a series… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.