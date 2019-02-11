Somalia: President Farmajo Meets With the UN Secretary General

The Secretary-General met today with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmajo" of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the margins of the African Union Summit.

The Secretary-General commended the Federal Government of Somalia's (FGS) reform agenda and underscored the importance of implementing the FGS's roadmaps on Inclusive Politics, Security and Justice, Economic Recovery, and Social Development, in close cooperation with Somalia's Federal Member States.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General stressed the need for continued strong coordination between the Somali federal forces and their international partners, particularly the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The Secretary-General expressed gratitude for the Federal Government of Somalia commitment to maintaining the security and safety of the UN personnel in Somalia, as they support FGS in making progress towards a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Somalia.