Somalia: Fierce Fire Razes Down Several Houses At Midnimo IDP Camp

A fierce fire has razed down several houses at part of Midnimo IDP camp in Kaxda District , with at least one person injured and property of unknown value destroyed.

The late Sunday afternoon inferno started in a house in which the residents were preparing food for the children before spreading to the neighboring structures before the residents and administrators put it off.

According to the Camp administrator Ahmed Colow Cali said they were yet to quantify the value of the destroyed property, but so far it was on record that several grass thatched houses had been razed to the ground.

Mr Ahmed said "Oil caught fore at the place where the food was being prepared and spread out but we were able to contain it".