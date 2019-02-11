Africa: Conflict Prevention, Resolution Working in Africa, António Guterres

Addis Ababa — Conflict prevention and conflict resolution are working in Africa and the combined efforts of the UN and AU has played significant role, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

In a press conference he held at the AU Head Quarters today, Guterres said "now are seeing in Africa that conflicts can be resolved and that conflicts can be avoided."

He pointed out that Africa is a continent of hope and opportunity though there are problems and unsolved situations in the continent.

The meaningful change in South Sudan, Central Africa peace agreement, cease fire agreement in Libya are among the changes in conflict resolution, the Secretary General elaborated.

"Conflict prevention and conflict resolution are working in Africa and I believe that the combination of efforts of the AU and UN has been a very important instrument," Guterres underscored.

Thus, he said multilateralism is proven to be useful in today as well.

Moreover, he pointed out that Africa has enormous opportunity for investment, economic growth and it is necessary for Africa to benefit from the solidarity and partnership of the international community.

He urged the African leaders to commit themselves towards mitigating climate change and further deepen the cooperation between AU and UN.