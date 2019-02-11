Africa: PM Abiy Hold Talks With South Africa, Kenya, Palestine Presidents, UN Secretary-General

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has continued his engagement at the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The Premier held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

António Guterres applauded the peace accord between Ethiopia and Eritrea, as "a step in the strengthen ion of peace and security gains in the Horn of Africa region".

He reaffirmed that UN will continue to foster cooperation with Ethiopia in various fields including development programs.