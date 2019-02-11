Africa Can Ensure Universal Health Coverage When It Unites - Who Director-General

Addis Ababa — "Our success is a powerful statement of what Africa can achieve when it unites around a common purpose," said WHO director General Tedros Adhanom.

Delivering his statement at the 32nd African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit today, Tedros said "now it is time for us to unite around new purposes the health of all African sons and daughters."

He noted that it should be ensured that every Africans must enjoy the health they deserve for Africa to thrive, to fulfill its potential, and to take its rightful place on the world stage.

There is no other policy intervention with more power to unleash the power of human capital and with more power to meet Africa's potential challenges and realize its opportunities than universal health coverage, the Director-General added.

He also pointed out that universal health coverage has the power not only transform the health of populations but also to transform economies and change the trajectory of nations.

Stating that primary health care is the best vehicle to ensure prevention of diseases, Tedros lauded "in the Addis Ababa Call to Action, countries have not only committed to greater investment in health, you have also committed to smarter investment in health."

"The establishment of the African Center for Disease Control and two years ago is an important investment in strengthening Africa's defense against outbreaks," he articulated.

He urged the heads of states to continue their political leadership in ensuring universal health coverage, to focus on primary health care, and domestic investment.