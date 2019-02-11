10 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Central African Republic: Central African Ambassador - Peace Agreement Has Ended War

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ambassador of the Central African Republic to Sudan, Ibrahim Abdalla, affirmed that the peace and reconciliation agreement, which was signed by the Central African Parties in Khartoum, has contributed to cessation of the war that has continued for five years in his country.

At a press forum organized by the National Center for Media Production Sunday at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall to

discuss the regional role of Sudan in security and stability issues at the region, the Central African Ambassador said that the peace and reconciliation agreement was an important step that would have been made without the wisdom of President Omer Al-Bashir.

He praised the role of the neighboring and African countries and the world in supporting peace in the Central African Republic, stressing that the role of Sudan shall be supported because it is qualified to bolster peace in Africa.

The Central African Ambassador said that he sat with the heads of armed movements and felt their desire to achieve peace, affirming that the participation of the President of Central Africa Republic in the signing ceremony of the agreement in Khartoum confirms the firm desire to achieve peace.

Central African Republic

Angola Expects Car's Peace Agreement to Be Effective

The Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, said on Monday in Addis Ababa, that Angola expects that the peace… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.