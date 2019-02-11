Sudan Condoles Families of Victims of Ethiopian Crashed Plane

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Sunday issued a statement stating that government of Sudan received with great sadness and sorrow the news on the tragic fall of an Ethiopian army helicopter inside a complex of the United Nations Interim Force in Abyei (UNISFA), which resulted in the death of three crew members and injuring 10 others while performing their humanitarian mission.

The ministry has expressed Sudan deepest condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes of quick recovery for the injured persons.