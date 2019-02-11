11 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland President Unveils New Cabinet

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of Puntland state of Somalia, Sa'eed Abdullahi Deni has on Sunday night appointed his new cabinet, consisting of 18 ministers, deputies and state ministers.

The President unveiled the new council of ministers following wide consultation with Vice President, according to a statement released by Presidency.

Several members of ousted cabinet have been reinstated in the line-up, with some of them were moved from their previous positions to new posts.

The new cabinet awaits the green light to take the office from the regional assembly.

Somalia

Car Bomb Blast Kills Security Official in Mogadishu﻿

A senior Somali police officer was killed in a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, witnesses said, the latest in a series… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.