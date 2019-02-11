Somalia: Puntland President Unveils New Cabinet

The President of Puntland state of Somalia, Sa'eed Abdullahi Deni has on Sunday night appointed his new cabinet, consisting of 18 ministers, deputies and state ministers.

The President unveiled the new council of ministers following wide consultation with Vice President, according to a statement released by Presidency.

Several members of ousted cabinet have been reinstated in the line-up, with some of them were moved from their previous positions to new posts.

The new cabinet awaits the green light to take the office from the regional assembly.