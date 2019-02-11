Uganda: Government, Private Sector Urged to Shift to Cloud Computing

Kampala — Government and the private sector have been advised to utilise cloud computing as a way of cutting costs of data storage.

Speaking at the signing of a commitment between Hamilton Cloud Services (HCS) and Raxio Data Center, Mr Derrick Sebbaale, the HCS chief operating officer, said in a statement that business owners and government should shift to cloud computing because it is the only way through which they can access cutting edge technology while remaining competitive.

HCS signed a commitment as one of Raxio's first customers, which is expected to launch in October.

Cloud computing relies on the Internet rather than servers or personal devices to store data.

Quoting a 2017/18 study by National Informational Technology Authority, Mr Sebbaale said that while 86.4 per cent of government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) reported that cloud computing significantly reduces ICT-related costs, only 28.6 per cent were using the service while 80.5 per cent relied on in-house capacity to host applications and databases. The study also found that only 48.1 per cent of MDAs and 38.1 per cent of local government have off-site backups.

Mr James Byaruhanga, the Raxio general manager, said the agreement, is proof of a "win-win model" that "enables start-ups, SMEs and mid-sized businesses to overcome the obstacle of upfront capital investments in ICT as well as reducing total cost of ownership on software, storage and backup infrastructure, into manageable monthly operational expenses".

Raxio he said, was committed to improve ITC in Uganda offering a discount of 25 per cent for customer signing up between now and the end of February. Such customers, he added, would carry the price for the duration of their contract while those that would take up five or more racks, an additional 15 per cent discount.