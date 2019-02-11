Uganda: Mother Narrates Son's Kidnap, Killing

Wakiso — A shocking account between a mother and a purported kidnapper of her child is still fresh in the mind of Teddy Nassali whose child, Elvis Buule, was kidnapped and killed on January 24 by a self-confessed Deo Mukiibi.

Ms Nassali told Daily Monitor on Saturday morning how her family and friends spent a week negotiating the release of her child, an effort that was fruitless.

"Although we sent the kidnapper money as he had asked, he did not spare the life our child. He killed him. He killed my son, my friend. The money we sent did not help," Ms Nassali says.

She says that when Buule went missing from the makeshift restaurant at Bulenga in Wakiso District where she also operates, the search started.

"Buule was playing with friends and I was around but I can't say how he vanished all of a sudden. Later in the night I received a phone call from a man who claimed to have my son and he demanded for money," Nassali says.

"I have him and I have purpose why I am holding him. It is money. Just Shs800.000. Pay quickly and I release him," Nassali quotes the man saying.

The father of the deceased, Mr Mohamed Kironde last week told this reporter; "The kidnapper told us that we should not waste time searching but instead look for money."

"He asked us to send him shs500,000 but we raised Shs280,000. The next day he asked for Shs8,000 that he wanted to buy the boy clothes," Mr Kironde says.

Both Kironde and Nassali are residents of Gogonya-Bulenga.

Ms Nassali speaking between sobs said: "We sent some installments which were gathered from friends but he kept demanding for more money. At one point we sent Shs16,000 because we wanted to save our child."

The second murder

Meanwhile, security sources have since said they obtained a mobile number which belonged to Zipra Namusoke, a mobile money agent at Cooper Complex in Kampala where Mukiibi picked her on January 4, took her to Kalisizo and murdered her there.

Mukiibi himself accepted to having killed Namusoke and the boy. Mukiibi placed Namusoke's body in Kyotera where municipal authorities buried it in a cemetery because it was unclaimed.

The suspect, who led detectives to the purported crime scene, told them that he bought rat poison and gave to Namusoke to take, ostensibly to clean her uterus after aborting his child.

Mukiibi said of his deeds during the search of the body of Namusoke; "She has been my girlfriend. She got pregnant and she decided to abort. I could not stand that. I picked her from the shop where she has been working.

I took her knowing I was going to kill her. I had bought poison from Container Village. I told her it was herbal to clean her uterus after an abortion. When she swallowed it, she lost consciousness and I threw her into the water."

Mukiibi said he was selling clothes at an arcade in Kampala.

And after a week of search that started on January 24 with the disappearance of Buule, the toddler's body was found rotting in a thicket in Kireka-Bbira,Wakiso District.

A combined team of police and army tracked and cornered Mukiibi, who later led them to a farm, the scene where he said he killed the boy.

The five year old Buule was a pupil at Sun Rise Primary School in Bulenga.

"At one point, he directed us to a clinic in Bulenga where he had said we go and pick some items. I shivered with joy. I thought he had dropped my child there. But I only found Buule's shirt and shoes," Ms Nassali says.