11 February 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Authorities Close Orphanage, Rescue 61

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Mbale — The authorities in Mbale District have closed a children's home run by One Heart One Mind, a non-governmental organisation, operating in Bushiende Sub-county, which was operating illegally.

According to police, about 61 children were also recovered from what they termed as an ungazetted childcare centre.

A February 8 letter, seen by Daily Monitor and signed by the Mbale District senior probation and social welfare officer, Ms Harriet Nekesa, addressed to the director, One Heart One Mind Nursery and Primary School, directed them to close the facility immediately.

"Following our visit to your premise, we have discovered that the organisation neither has licence to operate as a school nor certificate of approval to operate as an orphanage.

"This is contrary to the approved home rules on the side of operating an orphanage," the letter reads in part.

According to Ms Nekesa, the orphanage has been operating illegally for the last five years.

The Mbale District Police Commander, Mr Mathias Turyasingura, confirmed the rescue of the children and said investigation into the matter had started.

The director of One Heart One Mind, Ms Carolin Bisikwa, said they have started the process of registering it.

"We are going to start the process of registering the orphanage," she said.

