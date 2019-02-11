Uganda: Clerics Condemn Planned Miss Curvy Contest

Kampala — The Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) yesterday joined sections of Ugandans opposed to the Miss Curvy beauty pageant launched in Kampala last week, saying it belittles women.

While closing the World Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Rt Rev Archmanrite Constantine Mbonabingi, the executive secretary of UJCC, said parading women to show their curves in order to attract tourists, is demeaning. Women, he said, is mother humanity and must, as such, be respected.

"If you look at the subject matter of the beauty contest, they are looking at their buttocks. After showing off the buttocks, then what? Women are not like buffaloes; we should respect them," he said.

Last week, Tourism State minister Godfrey Kiwanda launched the controversial Miss Curvy beauty pageant which has divided public opinion.

In an interview on Friday, Anne Mungoma, the organiser of the pageant, said contrary to the public perception that the pageant is meant to promote promiscuity, they are introducing the pageant to celebrate the plus size woman whom the world thinks is not beautiful since all beauty pageants look out for lean girls to catwalk.

Rev Mbonabingi said yesterday's prayer crowned the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, an initiative to try and bring Christians to work together instead of fighting one another yet they claim to be working for the same God.

"You know that when the Christian missionaries arrived in Uganda, they started fighting each other. But now we are saying since we are serving the same God, there is no need to fight each other," he said.

Seeking justice will bring peace and prosperity for Uganda because each citizen will be treated with love and respect to co-exist and be empowered enough to demand accountability. Yesterday's inter-dominion prayers were held at Makerere University Business School's St James Chapel.