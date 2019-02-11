Uganda: Taxi Plunges Into River, Six Die

Ngora — Six passengers died on spot yesterday after their taxi lost control and plunged into River Agu at Agu Bridge in Ngora District.

The river separates Serere District from Ngora and flows into Lake Kyoga.

Police said the accident happened at 8am, and had by press time not identified the deceased.

Mr Michael Odongo, the police spokesperson for East Kyoga, said a woman pregnant with twins was among the dead.

"Their bodies were taken to Ngora Fredcarr Hospital mortuary in Ngora District," he added.

Mr Odongo said seven other passengers severely injured in the morning crash were rushed to the same hospital.

Fishermen yesterday afternoon retrieved the body of a nine-month-old boy. The body was taken for postmortem at Ngora Fredcarr Hospital mortuary. It is alleged there could have been 19 passengers aboard the ill-fated vehicle licensed to carry 14 people.

Mr Francis Okedi, an official in Operation Wealth Creation, Ngora District, told Daily Monitor the Chinese contracted to build Agu water plant arrived at the scene first to save the accident victims and retrieve bodies of the dead. "As we helped the persons, who couldn't identify them, as they carried no identity cards with them," he said.

Serere woman MP Hellen Adoa, identified one of the deceased as Dan Omule, an economics teacher at Serere Secondary School, with his two sisters.