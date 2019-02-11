Nigeria: MFM Maintains Lead in Group a As Kano Pillars Beat Yobe Desert Stars 3-1

MFM rallied from two goals down to beat Niger Tornadoes 3-2 in a NPFL matchday-eight encounter at the Agege Stadium Lagos yesterday, reports Completesports.com.

Tornadoes raced into a two-goal lead in the opening 10 minutes of the game through Peter Abashuga and Jonathan Osondu.

Abisoye Olawale pulled a goal back for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, while new signing Michael Ohanu grabbed the equaliser in the 52nd minute. Chuks Kennedium netted the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

The Olukoya Boys maintained top spot in the Group A table with 15 points from seven games.

Enyimba moved to second position in the NPFL Group A courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Remo Stars in Aba.

Chukwuka Onuwa scored the decisive goal seven minutes from time.

At the Ilorin Township Stadium, Kwara United beat Wikki Tourists 1-0 with Segun Alebiosu hitting the winner from the spot in the 25th minute.

The NPFL matchday eight Oriental derby at the Okigwe Township Stadium between Heartland and FC IfeanyiUbah ended in a 1-1 draw

Joshua Akhabue gave Heartland the lead on 16 minutes, while Chijioke Alakwe equalised for the visitors in the 38th minute.

In Jos, Plateau United ended a run of 10 NPFL games without any win with a 1-0 win against Go Round.

Jesse Akila fired home in the 77th minute following an assist by substitute Bernard Ovoke.

Kano Pillars were 3-1 winners at the Sani Abacha Stadium against Yobe Desert Stars with Rabiu Ali, Chinedu Sunday and David Ebuka getting the goals.

Philip Auta scored the consolation goal for Yobe Desert Stars from the spot three minutes from time.

Abia Warriors suffered first defeat in three games following a 1-0 loss to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

Sunday Anthony grabbed the winner 12 minutes from time.